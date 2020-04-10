Singer Selena Gomez continues to reinvent herself: Now, she has relaunched her album ‘Rare’ with songs that caught the attention of fans. Who is it for? This time, it’s not her ex Justin Bieber. Look at the details.

April 10, 202010: 08 AM

The artist Selena Gomez released the deluxe version of their third album, Rare.

Among the songs, apparently ‘Souvenir’ would refer to the relationship of months that he had with the singer The Weeknd in 2017.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

During this relationship, both were often seen by New York, United States, in night appointments. Fans claim that when Selena Gomez sings about the Big Apple, she is a great reference.

“New York in August, balcony of the 10th floor”, sings Gómez at the beginning of the song. “Smoke is floating, Jane and Greenwich Street,” he continues.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

If you’re still not convinced, we leave you another clue: “Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes. Egyptian blue.” In this regard, a fan commented that ‘Egyptian blue’ is not an eye color, but something rare, a great achievement of the Egyptians, therefore, his relationship with The Weeknd was special.

Other fans noticed an even more obvious reference: In July 2017, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in the same car. “The Sunset Tower lobby, waiting for me there,” he sings. “In the elevator, find your key,” he continues.

Likewise, if the fate of this song for the singer The Weeknd, there would be nothing ‘strange’: at the end of March, she showed that the two do not feel resentment for each other. Will she still be in love?

.