For the month of July, In Mexico City, attention to the public could be resumed by appointment at the windows for the procedures of economic activities that would be in operation at that time, in accordance with the plan of progressive return to normality of the local authorities.

At that time, restaurants and hotels are scheduled to open at 30% of their capacity, cinemas and theaters with 50% of their capacity, micro-businesses where less than 30 workers work, as well as sporting events without an audience.

However, it would be until September when the government offices of Mexico City would resume activities in their entirety, as well as citizen attention at windows of procedures related to other sectors.

The resumption of work program would start this June 15, with the return of some areas such as construction, mining and production, although there are no exact dates, since it depends on the numbers of seriously ill with coronavirus, explained the head of the government of Mexico City.

In that sense, From the second week of June, the institutions of justice and the local Legislative Power will begin work through videoconferences., indicates the document of the capital authorities.

Meanwhile, the Digital Agency for Public Innovation an acceleration of digital administrative processes will be started to avoid the lines and crowds of peopleClaudia Sheinbaum, head of government, announced.

There will be a reengineering of the processes, procedures and services; unnecessary data or documents will be removed; and the expiration in the terms of the productive activities will be eliminated;

In addition, the management applicant will be trusted under a protest to tell the truth; as well as a reduction in duplicate steps and a reduction in maximum resolutions.