Quarantine as a precautionary measure to decrease the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, has caused a large number of creators and entertainment sites to make their content more easily available to an audience eager to find where to take advantage of their hours at home.

He SF Jazz Center He decided to join this group and announced a few days ago that he will premiere a series of streaming concerts titled ‘Fridays at Five’, which will offer a show every Friday at 5 pm PT. The series will begin on Friday, April 10 with the show of Pink martini.

Members of the SF Jazz Center can enjoy the concert series for free. For non-members, the subscription will be priced at $ 5 a month.

