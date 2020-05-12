‘Mexicans in Favor of Corruption’, is financed by companies that are upset that tax forgiveness has already been prohibited: AMLO

The anger is because they have to pay taxes

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. Regarding the causes of anger of businessman Claudio X González and others who are dedicated to launching attacks on the Mexican government, AMLO stressed that they are angry that they now have to pay taxes.

– «Why the anger of Claudio X. González?»– Inquired the president in the morning.

– «Well, it’s natural. His father was, and I say this because it is a public matter, his father was an advisor to Salinas »– I remember.

He considered it natural that the one who proposed the increase in the price of gasoline at the time of Peña Nieto was against the 4 Transformation.

In this regard he assured: –“Even in the last six years, he was the one who recommended Peña to increase gasoline.”

– «And he said to him:‘ It costs 10 pesos -beginning the government- it could very well increase to double, to 20 a liter ’, and they paid attention to it, that’s how it ended», indicated the president.

–“Then it was very influential and now it is not like that-he assured.

They didn’t pay taxes

The president calls the association that is financed by companies “Mexicans in Favor of Corruption”, many of which did not pay taxes.

– »How are you going to be happy? They are upset that tax forgiveness has already been banned »,

Good person Claudio X’s father

And it is that AMLO referred to that it is about political differences, existing, and even that in personal terms Claudio X’s father is a good person as a human being.

– «(…) as a citizen, I agree with him, I mean the Lord, because we are going to the same baseball team, to the St. Louis Cardinals«.

He clarified: “It is not a personal matter, it is another type of things, they are different conceptions. So that’s why the anger ».

What did they say?

In another part of his press conference AMLO alluded to the central theme of the debate, related to development.

In this sense AMLO rejected the interference in the definition of the national development plan and questioned the neoliberal measures defended by the conservatives.

He also questioned the unhealthy consumption.

– «And there are rich and austere businessmen in Mexico, we are talking about above “, shortcut.

We generally have to seek austerity, he postulated, “buy what we need, not consume in an unhealthy way.”

«… yes We already have shoes, why else?… the indispensable clothes, only that.

– “If you can, have a modest vehicle for the transfer,” he even added to his reflection.

– «Why the luxury? Sure, we are free, but it is no longer the time when they saw you, they treated you; now it is the other way around, you see a person like that very extravagant and you even walk away, “said AMLO.

In any case: -“Yes to republican austerity »- And this “has to do also with the government.”

Austerity is not an administrative matter, it is a matter of principle, there can be no rich government with poor people, he recalled.

CDMX, high Covid and 25% of beds available thanks to the people: AMLO

AMLO quarantine in compliance. Descent is expected soon. Reopening will be slow and carefully. Not authoritarianism but more solidarity

Save quarantine, highest peak in Valley of Mexico

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. The President highlighted that at this moment the highest peak of coronavirus cases in the Mexico City and the metropolitan area, still having 25% of beds available.

AMLO highlighted a series of events that have helped contain the pandemic.

He referred to the solidarity of the people, of course, that it has been quarantined and that it has learned the lessons of other countries.

He stated that whenever a reduction in cases is expected, se will present a reopening plan, carefully.

In fact he recognized that if in the reopening plan –«Problems arise, we backtrack» –he expressed.

Thanks to the solidarity of the people

In this sense, he underlined that said reopening plan It will be done by region and by level of production.

In order to make things happen, we had the support of the people, “That is why we are going to present the reopening plan”, stated AMLO.

Paused reopening

He then described a slow reopening and with the possibility of reestablishing quarantine if problems arise.

– «(…), little by little, moving forward, and if we have problems, we go backwards, we rectify.»

– “But we already have conditions to do that”, that is, to present a reopening plan.

25 thousand health workers hired

He added that 25 thousand health workers have been hired, after which he announced that a quantification of actions by sector officials will be presented tomorrow.

– «(…), they are going to tell you how many fans how many intensive care beds you had and how many you have now. Yes, progress has been made », he told the press gathered at the National Palace in La Mañanera.

New York Times, famous but unethical newspaper: AMLO

“Let’s not be screened,” asked AMLO. It comes out with little ethics and conservative journalists, corrupt politicians attack. Ongoing transformation

Do not be fooled by fakes: AMLO

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. In the morning with the Mexican press AMLO said that the New York Times is very famous but “with little ethics.”

The President of Mexico mentioned the article published by the New York Times regarding the alleged concealment of figures in Mexico.

–“The New York Times is a famous newspaper, but unethical», said the president of Mexico.

They acted in a biased manner, said the president, assured that the famous American newspaper did not do its job well.

He stressed: “In this case it is evident that they did not do a good job, that they acted in a biased manner, they lacked ethics.”

Let’s not be screened

The President of Mexico defended the figures issued by his government, the actions in general in favor of society and the actions before the Pandemic.

– “Let’s not be screened,” he asked.

It was next that he defended his movement now in government:

«…, If we act in accordance with the truth and do not lie, we do not steal, we do not betray the people, because there is nothing to fear, even if it is the New York Times.

The debate and «Synchronized swimming»

AMO noted that the New York Times note is clearly part of a coordinated attack.

“Synchronized swimming”, they call it: that is to say, as in the aquatic sport they dance rehearsed, in a chain they retweet and post on social networks.

In fact they knew the story was coming, the president said.

“That note appears in the New York Times and as a chain they begin to retweet it in Mexico, all the conservatives or their spokesmen … »

«(…), journalists, corrupt politicians, organic intellectuals, everyone, “he observed.

– «(…) I think they even knew, that could be reported in the New York Times, because I think they knew that the report was coming, because right away it appears, what they call synchronized swimming, they all launch»: AMLO.

Sponsor the debate

He considered the reaction of the conservatives normal since the transformation of Mexico is underway, in return he asked to sponsor the debate, not to diminish it.

– «(…), there is no need to be alarmed, this is normal, the truth is that a transformation is taking place and conservatives are upset”he indicated.

In that sense, he made a specific call: –“The debate must be sponsored.”

Elektra and Coppel comply with quarantine, 95% of companies comply

Finally Elektra complied with quarantine, sent a letter with her opinion, but she complied. Thus, it goes from 87% to 95% of non-priority companies that comply

Elektra and Coppel comply with quarantine

Regeneration, May 11, 2020. AMLO reported in La Mañanera that both Elektra and Coppel comply with the quarantine. In addition, the Secretary of Labor, María Luisa Alcalde reported that there are 95% of non-essential companies that comply with quarantine.

The president stressed that a few days ago when the who’s who started in the quarantine compliance by companies did not comply with 13%, today only 5% do not comply.

“When we started doing this review, I think they weren’t 13 percent, last week it dropped to 6; and now it’s already 5 percent“He reported.

In this regard, he ruled for full compliance by the remaining companies.

– «(…), and I hope that next week the number will continue to decrease of establishments that do not comply with the health emergency plan ».

In the introduction of the topics to be discussed during the circular dialogue with the press, he detailed details of the Elektra closure, since they sent a letter to the executive.

– «In this week it was achieved that the Elektra stores are closed; that was the decision of the company executives »revealed.

Without mentioning details of the content of Elektra’s letter, AMLO thanked Coppel.

The President acknowledged that it was a closing of his own will by the companies:

– «They sent me a letter, giving their points of view, questioning some measures that have been taken ..:»

«(…), They have their conception of how our strategy is being carried out; they are critical … »

Right to disagree, the important thing is that they close, it is appreciated, said the first president of Mexico.

«(…), But I understand their right to disagree, it is part of democracy, they decide to listen and close their stores and leave only the essential; I appreciate this attitude ».

The foregoing in the case of Elektra, on Coppel, reported simply: “The same in the case of Coppel.”

95% of companies comply

Labor Secretary Luisa María Alcalde said that so far 95 percent of companies in Mexico that do not carry out essential activities have entered quarantine.

He explained that within the 5% of companies that have refused those that carry out sale, repair and maintenance of vehicles are counted.

In addition to department stores and non-essential goods trade.

– «The sale of cars is not essential«, Recalled María Luisa.

He detailed companies that refuse to stop their activities, for example Distribuidora de Bicicletas Benotto S.A. de C.V; in Iztacalco.

Other examples presented during the Mañanera were, at CdMx Auto Uno Motriz, in Chilpancingo.

And also, Office Max; in Michoacán and Bloquera Moderna, in Mexicali.