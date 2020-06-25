Between forecast peaks and estimated peaks for the health emergency in Mexico, business appears to be lost.

Since the pandemic reached Mexican territory with a series of measures to protect the health of Mexicans, the business sector has sought ways to adapt its models and operations so as not to lose more of the account; However, the situation seems to be endless and the effects on the value chain and business income seem to be increasingly acute.

The epidemic would end today

A little over two months ago, when the epidemic in the country began to present the first signs of acceleration in terms of expansion, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, indicates in the National Palace that today, June 25, the end of the epidemic in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

At that time, López-Gatell highlighted that between May 8 and 10 the peak of confirmed cases in the region would occur. « The first cycle of the epidemic can be projected to last until nearly 95 percent of the expected cases are exhausted on June 25, » the official said at the time.

However, just a few weeks ago, the Ministry of Health spokesperson acknowledged that his projections would have been exceeded, since the epidemic remained « stagnant » without a clear downward pattern in more than two weeks.

This scenario is confirmed by the latest forecasts published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which after indicating that the country would experience its highest peak of infections, which, according to this forecast, would be between 6 and 13 In May, he made a new projection about when the worst of the epidemic would come.

On May 23, the study Let’s understand COVID-19 in Mexico was published, which was signed by Dr. Octavio Miramontes, from the Institute of Physics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, indicates that the date the maximum moment of infections by coronavirus in Our country would appear between May 31 and July 13, with which the peak of major infections would take place until June 27.

The economy does not see the time coming

The truth is that in the midst of this change of dates and new projections, businesses are suffering a situation perhaps never before seen, characterized by millionaire losses, thousands of lost jobs and massive closings.

The difficulties now facing companies and other businesses can well be summarized in 10 hard facts:

Various specialists from the private sector indicate that the pandemic will cause a 7.27 percent drop in Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, according to a Bank of Mexico survey.

With a 6.6 percent drop predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the agency estimated that the Mexican economy will be the third most affected Latin American economy after Venezuela and Belize.

According to IMF data, Latin America has grown less for five years and during 2019 registered an evident stagnation.

According to estimates by the International Labor Organization at the end of 2020 there will be 2.1 million people without jobs and that in 2021 there would be 2.4 million. For its part, the worst-case scenario indicates that the figure would grow to 2.9 million at the end of next year.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), only between March 13 and April 6, they have been lost 346 thousand 878 jobs in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus that affects the nation.

During the last quarter of the year, according to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), carried out by the Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), in the country it was reported that they were added 31.3 million people to the informal sector.

A national survey signed by Consulta Mitofsky, indicates that 39.5 percent of Mexicans indicated that, in the midst of quarantine, the money they have is less than 15 days.

Currently, it is estimated that 500 million people worldwide they are at risk of falling into poverty, according to Oxfam, while the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center estimates that 21 million people in poverty in Mexico could be added due to the pandemic.

The value of Mexican oil has fallen 12 percent during the coronavirus emergency.

The coronavirus health emergency could damage the economy of our country, up to $ 37 billion.

While all social and business sectors acknowledge that the “new normal” will come with radical changes, what all economic industries look forward to is the time when the value chain is reactivated if not entirely, at least in a majority. The truth is that, with health numbers unabated, many economic units may not see this moment with their curtains open.

