“For Galilea Montijo and Legarreta”, Marisol González resigned | Instagram

The fact that the beautiful presenter of the Hoy Program resigned from being part of it in front of senior executives of Televisa was already news, but now what causes a huge uproar is the reason.

The YouTube site known as El Barlote and Alex Kaffie assure that those responsible for the departure of the beautiful Marisol González from the Televisa star program are her oldest companions, Galilea Montijo Y Andrea Legarreta.

According to these, the pair of famous conductors would make life impossible for the former beauty queen during the three years that she has been in the Today Program, which is why finally, Marisol gonzalez he would resign and not only that, but there would be revenge.

They point out that González’s revenge would be to go to the competing television station, TV Azteca and more specifically, to Hoy’s direct competition, Venga La Alegría.

This would not be the first time that Andrea Legarreta Martínez and Galilea Montijo are said to have control over what happens in Hoy.

There are those who assure that if someone who is not to their liking joins, they make their stay in the morning star of Televisa heavy.

Other stars like Fernando del Solar have indicated that there is a rather heavy atmosphere there and that the conductors did not “make him second” or others. It has been said that if it is a woman who could overshadow them, the situation is worse.