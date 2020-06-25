The new Ferrari movie is yet to come and actor Hugh Jackman could be the protagonist of the story playing Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Italian firm.

The world of motorsports would not be the same without the presence of Ferrari, one of the most recognized brands worldwide. And this is precisely what you want to make known in the next film that tells the story of Enzo Ferrari, a man who loved cars and speed above all things.

Film director Michael Mann, will be in charge of having under the magnifying glass every detail of the history of Ferrari and its creator, the man who was also a husband and father who, because he lived in a revolutionary way, began to leave behind what was as essential as fuel for his cars: his family.

The project was unveiled in the virtual market of the Cannes Festival, which was forced to be done digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic. This project immediately caught the attention of distributors, as it was very exciting to learn about the biographical film by Enzo Ferrari, founder of the iconic Italian team.

Ferrari F40.

Credit: Courtesy Ferrari.

It is not the first time that Michael Mann, director of films like ‘The Insider‘ (1999), ‘The Aviator‘(2004) and‘Collateral‘(2004), demonstrates the fascination he feels for Enzo Ferrari, since he was also the one in charge of producing the successful film‘Ford vs Ferrari‘(2019), which portrays the tough competition between the two teams to conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

According to the Life and Style portal, the film of the life of Enzo Ferrari could be starring the Australian actor Hugh jakman, although it is still to be confirmed. The story will focus on the summer of 1957, prior to the famous Italian race Mile Miglia, a period in which Enzo and his wife Laura try to save the automaker that is on . of bankruptcy, while dealing with the consequence of having lost her son and an extramarital affair by Enzo.

**********

It may interest you.