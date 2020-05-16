Out of panic, hundreds of people are killing the “killer hornetsBut, did you know that they are necessary for life on the planet?

A group of experts warned that, after reporting various settlements of reportkiller hornets‘ at Washington state, hundreds panicked and are killing the animals.

And is that this type of hornets can remove entire colonies of bees, to those who decapitate. The ‘killer hornetsThey also savagely sting humans who stand in their way.

Panic over the news of the "murder hornet" in America will lead to damage to essential bee populations, experts warn.

But, the fear that exists for these animals has led to a “unnecessary killing ” of native wasps and bees whose populations were already being threatened, as the entomologist reported Doug Yanega.

“Millions upon millions of innocent native insects are going to die as a result of this”

This was warned by Yanega, a scientist at the University of California Riverside Department of Entomology museum, in the ‘Los Angeles Times’.

He warned that “people in countries like China, Korea and Japan have lived alongside these hornets for hundreds of years, and it has not caused the collapse of human society there. ”

For this reason, the Washington State Department of Agriculture issued a warning with instructions on how to catch hornets, and being very clear that, until now, these animals have not been seen in other states of the United States.

Panicked over 'murder hornets,' people kill bees we need

Therefore, the agency issued a message to the population not to kill the ‘killer hornets’If they live outside the state of Washington.

The expert warned that some inhabitants of Tennessee and Kentucky They are making traps for killer hornets, but these instruments also trap native bees and insects.

It is not the most dangerous insect

According to May Berenbaum, an entomologist at the University of Illinois, “people are afraid of the wrong, because the most terrifying insect are mosquitoes.”

“If someone is a killing bug, it is a mosquito.”

The World Health Organization also claims that mosquitoes are responsible for millions of deaths annually worldwide from malaria, dengue and other diseases.

"Millions and millions of innocent native insects are going to die as a result of this."

