To avoid being infected by coronavirus during his confinement, the lawyers of the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, requested that his client be able to go out in freedom through the payment of a bond of 2.2 million dollars.

In the petition filed on March 25 by his lawyer César de Castro, they argue to judge Brian Cogan that his release on bail is necessary “to protect his physical health in view of the devastating balance than the Covid-19 pandemic He is having in the world, and he will certainly have in the community of detainees at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is being held. ”

NEW: Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-Mexican security official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, joins the growing list of inmates asking for release from jail b / c of COVID19.

According to New York Times journalist Alan Feuer, a case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection has already been registered in the detention center.

The former official’s attorneys claimed that the facilities do not have sufficient capacity to attend the contagions of coronavirus that could be registered.

