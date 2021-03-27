For fame, Luis Miguel’s father sold his soul to Santeria | Instagram

During the visit of Mhoni Vidente to the forum of “Here with you” the astrologist revealed more creepy details about the father of the singer Luis Miguel, Luis Rey, who he claims, was capable of anything and that is how he got his son to obtain fame and fortune at the cost of paying a high price. “He sold his soul,” he says.

In the midst of her set of predictions, the Cuban was questioned about one of the issues that today is the center of attention before the next arrival of the series of Luis MiguelThe Cuban revealed very strong details among which she highlighted how Luis Rey achieves fame and fortune thanks to the success of the interpreter, “the soul of his son had a high price in Santeria,” he said.

“His soul and happiness were the high cost”

Tarot card 19 is the “Sun of Mexico“Hence the nickname that for several years has highlighted the trajectory of the renowned Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, he mentioned.

That is why Luis Miguel is called the “Sun of Mexico”, his father liked witchcraft a lot, he went to Cuba a lot to do all the Santeria, reveals the specialist of the stars.

According to the clairvoyant, in the middle of a ceremony, Luis Gallego Sánchez, the father of the “greatest music idol” sold even his soul and sacrificed the happiness of his entire family.

The native of Cuba could not hide it any more when the conductors insisted on questioning her about the jobs that “Luis Rey“performed where he sold the” Puerto Rican “spirit.

The prophet pointed out that the Spaniard made the alleged sale “in a Santeria session,” this after someone instructed him where and how to sell his soul in Cuba.

Someone told him, go to Cuba and sell your soul, later Luis Rey goes and there he performs a ceremony where they ask him the date of birth of Luis Miguel, on April 19, he replied: “You are going to put the” Sun “like the tarot card, “said the native of Havana.

In that same ritual, Luis Rey would also sell himself, as he pointed out, in this kind of ritual they must give something in return.

They do the ritual and ask for his soul (of Luisito Rey) and the condition that Luis Miguel was never going to be happy, he accepted all the conditions and that is how he ends up selling his soul to the devil, he reveals.

This would be what would end up destroying the interpreter of songs such as “In front of a glass of wine”, Marcela Basteri’s spouse ends up totally lost in vices, alcohol, drugs since in the end the devil makes him prey and ends up charging his life.

The seer says that “Luis Rey” pursued the dreams he had as a young man and that he never achieved, and it was with his son that he would exhaust all possibilities, he would do it at the cost of everything and that is why neither Luis Miguel nor his brothers have been able to be happy, he assures.

Undoubtedly, the Cuban prophet always leaves everyone speechless with her predictions, however, on this occasion Mhoni made frightening confessions about Luis Gallego Sánchez, or “Luis Rey” as he was known to all, the father of Luis Miguel, even, many of those who know him describe him with a very dark vibe and proof of this would be embodied in the autobiographical series of the “divo de México”.

It is said that Luis Miguel enjoys not only the honeys of success thanks to the fact that his biography led him to reinvent himself in his career, but also that love has knocked on his door, to which the fortune teller was not so positive after confirming that Luis Miguel can never be happy due to the curse that was imposed on him thanks to his father’s dark jobs.

First of all, the zodiac sign of the famous interpreter is Aries, born on April 19, 1970, is about to turn 51 years old, always characterized by great physical attractiveness.

It is Aries, they are very in love, very passionate, he commented.

It should be remembered that in recent years, Luis Miguel has decided to conquer women many years less apart, although the seer points out, his various surgeries have contributed to the fact that he still retains a large part of his seductive side with which he continues to be in force for several of the women who cross his life.

Unfortunately, the fortune teller warns that Luis Miguel carries a very strong curse and would never achieve complete happiness.

On the other hand, he also pointed out “Luismi” has faced in recent years, the world of addictions, alcoholism, this, added to other problems, have affected his career in music in a certain way. Do you think that Luis Miguel could have the same ending as his father?