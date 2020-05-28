BRASILIA. The so-called “propaganda machine”, which followers of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, maintain on social networks and is suspected of spreading false news in bulk, fully entered the spotlight of Justice.

The Federal Police, by order of the Supreme Court of an investigation into “fake news” and threats to that court, searched the offices and residences of dozens of people linked to “Bolsonarism”.

Among those who were the subject of raids or will be summoned to testify are influential businessmen, far-right activists, parliamentarians and other political figures linked to Bolsonaro, who in recent weeks have called, via the Internet, demonstrations to demand the “closure” of Parliament and court.

Many of these protests, which even challenge and call for an end to the social isolation measures imposed by local authorities to contain the advance of Covid-19, have been attended by Bolsonaro himself, who with his mere presence encourages these movements.

The investigation directed by Judge De Moraes tries to establish the true identity of an undetermined number of profiles that spread messages with lies and threats on social networks, often replicated by parliamentarians and activists of “Bolsonarism”.

It is also intended to determine whether there are financing networks for these activities, which the magistrate himself and even the plenary sessions of the Supreme Court and Parliament consider a “threat” to the country’s institutions, democracy and the rule of law.

Bolsonaro did not immediately demonstrate yesterday about this operation by the Federal Police, the body in which he was accused of illegally “interfering” by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, which prompted another investigation underway in the Supreme Court.

