Former foreign ministers said on Tuesday, 28, that the foreign policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government does not contribute to Brazil’s interests abroad and does not translate the country’s needs into investment opportunities. For diplomats, the current foreign policy undermines Brazil’s projection in the world and promotes the country’s self-isolation, defending the restoration of rationality.

“What happens now is the inability to constructively assert Brazil’s presence in the world according to its needs and interests, even in terms of obvious things such as our relationship with China,” said Celso Lafer, who served as minister in the United States. the governments of Fernando Collor de Mello and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

The statements were made on the panel on diplomacy at the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT, an annual event of the Brazilian student community in Boston and, this year, it takes place by videoconference because of the coronavirus. The debate was mediated by the newspaper columnist The State of S. Paulo and editor of the BR Político website, Vera Magalhães.

Former Chancellor Aloysio Nunes Ferreira (Michel Temer government) stated that a good foreign policy needs to be aware that the world did not start with it. “It is inscribed in lines of continuity, which define a diplomatic profile of the country and give it credibility and predictability in the relations with the countries.”

Former Chancellor Celso Amorim, who served in the FHC, Lula and Dilma governments, said that in “half a century” he has never seen anything like it and that Brazil’s reputation abroad is very bad. “There has always been a line of continuity. I am ashamed of everything about foreign policy today. Brazil would have all the conditions to be China’s privileged partner, and now we are the last in line,” he said. Amorim also stated that it is necessary to restore rationality and promote the restoration of performance in foreign policy.

Diplomat Rubens Ricupero said the government has made the wrong alliances by approaching former Argentine President Mauricio Macri and criticizing French Emmanuel Macron and German Angela Merkel, while privileging leaders of countries like the United States, Hungary and Poland. “The government has a perception of a universe of fiction, it is a destructive policy that brings nothing in favor of Brazilian interests,” said Ricupero.

Researcher at Harvard University, political scientist Hussein Kalout criticized the subservience of the Brazilian government to that of President Donald Trump, as never happened in 200 years of foreign policy.

He also highlighted the need to differentiate the relationship between people and between states. “In international relations there is no friendship, there are interests,” he said. “It is extremely amateurish to believe that Trump and Bolsonaro are the same thing and that interests are converging in everything.” Hussein said that the country has made real concessions in exchange for crumbs. “This anti-diplomacy will inflict serious damage on Brazil.” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

