for everyone and unlimited until July 2021

One of the Google services that has become the most popular in the last year has undoubtedly been Google Meet. The video calling service became tremendously popular with the onset of the pandemic and consequently global lockdowns a year ago. Google decided to make the service free for all temporarily, then extended that period and now has done it again.

Free Gmail accounts have “unlimited” access to video calls with Google Meet since last March in 2020. In the first instance, this decision by Google was taken as something temporary until September 2020. However, they decided to extend the term until March of this year since the situation due to COVID-19 was still present.

The term however ends today, or so we thought. The company has decided extend the deadline again until next June 2021. That is, three more months in which Gmail users will be able to make free and unlimited video calls on Google Meet.

Once this period ends in principle the use of Google Meet will be limited to users who do not pay for it. The limit is 60 minutes a day for video calls. Some of the advantages of the paid version, in addition to removing the limit, are the recording of calls, live transmission or meetings with up to 250 people.

The (promising) video calling market

Google Meet has evolved over the last year to add a multitude of features and adapt to the growth of users it has had. The service, for example, has incorporated a grid view with which to view all the members of the video call more easily. On the other hand, it has also been integrated into Gmail and Google Calendar, a natural space for a service designed for business meetings.

However, Google Meet is not the only one in this market. Another big competitor is Zoom, which has also had a spectacular boom in the last years and has added multiple features. Microsoft is not far behind and there are also open source alternatives. It remains to be seen now how they are maintained once the confinements are over and, in principle, remote work remains.

Via | Google Workspace