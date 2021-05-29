For every new car, almost two used cars are sold

Demand ‘online’ increases

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 28, 2021 – 17:20

Ganvam’s White Paper points out the strengths and weaknesses of a boiling market that increasingly sells cars less than five years old.

Second-hand cars at a dealer.

The return of the Saln del Vehculo de Ocasin y Seminuevos to the Ifema stage in Madrid (June 4-13) has served to learn about the trends of a booming business, since for every new car delivered there are 1.7 used transactions. But it is also true that customers increasingly trust official channels and more and more individuals sell their old cars through professionals.

That is what the White Paper of VO 2021 that has presented the National Association of Vehicle Sellers (Ganvam) on the occasion of the Hall. Indicates that the 40% of those who are interested in buying a used vehicle in the next three years will go to a professional without a doubt. 26% believe that they would buy the car from a private individual while 34% have no definite opinion on the matter.

Guarantee before price

A detail of interest is that the price is only the most important thing for those who go to the individual, while those who think of professional care prefer pay a little more in exchange for a product with guarantees by a person who conveys greater confidence.

Ganvam’s annual report gives some instructions to professionals based on the field work it has been carrying out. The Association has used the ‘mystery shopper’ technique and has evaluated for the first time the treatment received by the customer through the Internet, which speaks well of the 87% of professionals who respond quickly to the potential buyer compared to 13% who take more than eight hours to do so. However, just over half (53%) offer detailed information to the customer for 20% responding inappropriately, ‘getting rid of’ that workload.

What a buyer values ​​the most when it comes to the second-hand vehicle is the clarity in the offer, transparency about the product warranty and the vehicle condition certificate in third position.

Always according to Ganvam’s report, which claims to give valid advice to the used sales sector, the consumer must find from the professional a clear explanation of the financing fees. The White Paper notes that only 33% of professional marketers report clearly enough on this matter in the first place.

0.5% electrical

Ganvam also points out that 20% of sellers do not offer financing while 37% of customers want to opt for this form of payment. On the other hand, 54% of buyers missed in the purchase process that they were offered car insurance, a service that 66% of professional points of sale lack.

Forecasts suggest that the month of May 2021 will close with 1.7 used vehicles sold for each new one, exceeding the ratio of the same month of 2019 -the last prepandemic reference-, where 1.4 used vehicles were sold for each registered passenger car. , according to the National Association of Vehicle Sellers, GANVAM. The Association provides valuable information to guide you about which car to buy second hand.

According to the data for this month of May, almost three out of every ten used vehicles sold (32,000 units) are less than five years old, good news to rejuvenate the park. By type of fuel, 95.8% are diesel (59.5%) and gasoline (36%). Electric VO reaches 0.5% of second-hand operations.

