The Raposa coach commented on the fact during the visit of the new club president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues

Coach Enderson Moreira and his men had their first contact with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues at Toca da Raposa. And, Enderson took advantage of the meeting with the president to highlight that the current phase of the club is a chance for the athletes who are there and will fight for a place in the Serie A of 2021, year of the centenary of the Fox.

-I have talked a lot with the athletes that this moment is an opportunity for all of us. We have to face it because difficulties give us new opportunities. What we see is a huge dedication from the athletes, we will charge a lot, but I’m sure that the help we can give is on the field. This is a propelling spring. What happens on the field will reflect outside the four lines, ”said Enderson.

Enderson sees a good chance for athletes to put their names in the club’s history, despite the crisis- (Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro)

Motivational speech has a built-in desire: a new reality for Fox at the end of the football season.

-That we can have this commitment to do the best, to dedicate ourselves so that we can help the club. We started the year with many difficulties. But we can finish very well. We have this idea of ​​ending this year with a very different perspective – said the coach.

Enderson Moreira’s “mission” is to get Raposa out of the second division and prevent the celestial club from being in Serie B in the year of its centenary, in 2021. For that, Cruzeiro moved and made more signings and still thinking about reinforcing the lateral ones, a sector in need today.

