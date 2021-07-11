For € 12,600, the Skoda Fabia Combi is the bargain of the summer for those looking for space

The Skoda Fabia is one of the most important products for Skoda, a small urban that, by the way, will be renewed in the coming months with the arrival of its fourth generation. However, until that time comes, from the Czech manufacturer they offer us the current Skoda Fabia with some very interesting prices, prices that also apply to the Skoda Fabia Combi, an exotic body in its segment, but that makes perfect sense. Is a Skoda Fabia Combi a good purchase for just over € 12,000?

The Skoda Fabia Combi had to compete, years ago, with models such as the SEAT Ibiza ST or the Renault Clio Sport Tourer, two models that have long since disappeared from the market, leaving the Skoda Fabia as the only B-segment model that has a familiar cut body for those looking for a greater amount of space without giving up the mousetrap and city dimensions of an urban segment B.

Video analysis of the new generation of Skoda Fabia.

With the fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia about to arrive, the Skoda Fabia Combi remains a great option for those looking for a small model with two great advantages: practicality and space. With a length of just 4.26 meters, less than any C-segment model, the Fabia Combi stands out with a trunk of no more and no less than 530 liters., expandable above 1,300 liters if the rear seats are folded.

Now, a Skoda Fabia Combi for € 12,600

Skoda, in the middle of a promotion called “Clever Days”, has put the Fabia Combi on promotion. In this way, We can access a Skoda Fabia Combi for € 12,600, a price for which we will get a Skoda Fabia Combi 1.0 TSI Active with 95 hp and 5-speed manual gearbox, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.8 seconds, capable of reaching a top speed of 187 km / h and approving a consumption of 5.3 liters / 100 km.

The equipment is complete, with air conditioning, sound system with touch screen, on-board computer, Front Assist emergency braking system, tinted windows or blind spot warning system as standard. Yes indeed, We will not be able to access the latest technology since we have to bear in mind that we are talking about an already veteran model with a finish that is by no means the top of the range.

Those € 12,600 are subject to financing a minimum amount of € 9,000 with Skoda itself for a minimum of 48 months, including 4 years of maintenance (or 60,000 km, whichever comes first), and although it includes VAT, transport and registration tax, it does not include pre-delivery costs.

