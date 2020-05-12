Just a few months ago, Samsung introduced its new high-end devices. The new Galaxy S20 line consisting of three smartphones –S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra-, It came with a quite elegant design, the latest hardware and a photographic section that promised to be splendid.

But from among the three available terminals, surely the Galaxy S20 + is the most balanced phone. It is still expensive for many pockets but without a doubt it is the terminal with the best value for money of all the high-end phones of the South Korean firm.

In addition and always according to the people of DxOMark, the Samsung Galaxy S20 + have an advantage over one of its main competitors, the Apple iPhone. And it seems that the camera of this smartphone surpasses that of any device of the bitten apple.

For DxOMark, the camera of the Galaxy S20 + is better than that of any iPhone

According to DxOMark’s analysis, despite the fact that the photographic quality of the S20 + does not measure up to its older brother, the S20 Ultra that we analyzed in Andro4all, It seems to be at the level of the best devices on the market.

Despite the fact that in low light or at night situations some noise appears in the photographs or that when using the zoom the quality is not the most optimal, in the end the people of DxOMark give it a score of 118. This means that although is below terminals such as the Huawei P40 Pro or the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, sits above any iPhone, including the iPhone 11 Pro, the best-selling device of 2020.

And this is good news. Not only because Apple’s iPhones are always a reference in terms of photography but also because of the rivalry that Samsung and Apple have had for years. Of course this is always regarding DxOMark valuations and analyzes, that is, that does not have to coincide with yours.

In the end it’s all a matter of the user tests the terminals and stays with the one that best suits their needs. DxOMark has given the Galaxy S20 + a higher score than the iPhone 11 Pro but this does not mean that it is better. At the end of the day this is still an opinion and like all opinions, they are subjective.

Follow Andro4all