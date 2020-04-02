The dealers will deliver the vehicle directly to the door of the buyer’s house

FCA started the program for clients with high credit scores, now they can get zero percent financing for 84 months and no payment for 90 days on many FCA models 2019 and 2020.

These new deals are to boost sales this season of the coronavirus pandemic and to help alleviate purchasing concerns in person.

The coronavirus has come to affect the economy of almost everyone, from people who live every day to large manufacturers. The automotive industry is one of the most affected, all auto shows, presentations and factories have been closed or canceled due to this virus.

This time for many people is the worst season to get a new car, even to make car payments.

To even prevent customers from leaving their homes, the automaker offers customers to buy vehicles online through the brands’ websites.

Once the purchase process is complete, dealers will deliver the vehicle directly to the door of the buyer’s home.

The FCA group offers customers the ability to purchase Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicle brands directly from their homes online.

