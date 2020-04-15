The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the auto industry, car sales are plummeting, and manufacturers offer financial relief and incredible new car incentives to drive sales.

We have already seen that brands such as Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai among several others have given themselves the task of providing some help. Some automakers have already stepped in to offer customers some relief, either by deferring monthly payments, covering those payments in the event of job loss, or offering generous financial arrangements.

Given the pandemic crisis we’re going through and the havoc it continues to wreak on daily routines, the job market, and financial markets alike, GM and its Chevrolet brand have announced a number of initiatives to help both consumers and America’s frontline health care workers.

Chevrolet also opens the option of being able to buy vehicles without leaving home through its online store Shop Click Drive, This option allows you to find a new vehicle, choose extended warranties, and schedule delivery at home or elsewhere.

Chevrolet Current Customer Program

Current Chevrolet customers who are having trouble making payments on their car due to illness or financial problems caused by job loss, the automaker waives certain late fees on loans and leases.

Additionally, existing customers who financed through GM Financial (GMF) may request a deferment of payment.

For existing lease customers, Chevrolet is offering an automatic one-month lease extension if you are nearing the end of your lease.

New Car Incentive Program

Chevrolet is offering in many of its models 0% financing (APR) for 84 months for highly qualified buyers, plus no monthly payment for 120 days when financing with GM Financial. The special rate and deferment incentive are valid for most 2019 models as well as 2020 Equinox, Silverado 1500, Trax and Bolt EV.

Customers must receive delivery by April 30, 2020 and deferment of payment does not apply to leases.

