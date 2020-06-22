One of the most ambitious joint projects between BMW and Audi could be definitively canceled after complications of agreements and the lags of the crisis that led to the COVID-19

BMWÂ andÂ Mercedes-Benz AGÂ They announced last year the creation of a new alliance that had the objective of creating new technologies for autonomous vehicles, however, this alliance came to an end before it had even begun, or at least it appears to be.

After the coronavirus outbreak around the world, various plans and projects of the different brands of cars they have collapsed, and although they are now trying to recover, it was not entirely easy. Â Some of this was what happened with the alliance between the Bavarian brand and the brand of German origin.

According to the portal Motorpasión, the automakers said they would temporarily put their joint projects on hold after an extensive discussion that made them decide to focus on their own projects for now, even if this involves working with other companies.

Following this declaration, which sounds more like a final decision rather than â € œtemporalâ €, both consortiums declared that they want to resume in the future the plans that they already had, since they are united by the same objective: to develop new technologies for the autonomous driving.

Currently both BMW Group how Mercedes-Benz AGThey are working separately on current generations of their projects for highly automated driving and have made significant strides in this field.

Another of the great reasons to â € œpauseâ € this alliance was, according to the information released by the brands, that they were unable to hold detailed discussions and finalize the project that was already on the doorstep, so after a review In exhaustive terms, both parties concluded that, given the expense involved in creating a shared technology platform, as well as current economic and commercial conditions, the time was not right for the successful implementation of the alliance.

If this technology generation project for the autonomy of vehicles is not carried out, it will be possible to see the results of other joint projects of both car brands, as they are already working on generating mobility services and from which very interesting proposals will surely come out.

