For Covid-19 Banorte clients will have four more months to pay their credits

Financial group Banorte reported this Tuesday that will defer four months the Payments from credit card, automotive credit, payroll credit, mortgage credit, small credit Y medium businesses, Y personal credit To them customers so what request, having seen affected directly or indirectly by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Through a statement, Marcos Ramírez Miguel, director general of Banorte Financial Group noted: “we are the home, and we face the same challenges than all of society. Today the Covid-19 represents a big challenge for all; today they need us we are unitedeven though we can’t be together. “

Yes it is Banorte customer Y needs to access these BenefitsWe tell you what to do. However, it must be clarified that, for request any support, the customers they should be aware his Payments to the March 20.

Shall apply for the help between March 25th and the April 30th. The request can be made at the Web page At Banorte we put ourselves in your place or by via telephone to the 81-8156-9691 in the Contact Center. The scheme considers different supports for each type of product:

Payment deferral. No minimum payment will be required for up to 4 months, without this affecting the Credit Bureau or collection expenses.

Months without interest. Up to 6 months without interest in major purchases to $ 500 during March and April in hospitals, Health services Y pharmacy.

Automotive credit, Credit Payroll and Credit Personal

Suspension of the payment by 4 months, extending the term 7 months more about him original period.

Suspension Mortgage Credit of the payment by 4 months; extending the term of your original mortgage loan by 4 months.

Deferral of the interest payment even for 4 months for current account credits, and principal and interest for simple credits.

The banking institution explained that the Benefits from “payment deferral” they can request by Internet or calling Center from Contact, and to defer purchases months without interest can be done from mobile, through the Banorte Móvil application.

The bank recalled that maintains his operation through all your care channels with special measures for mitigation of the risks.

The banking by Internet and the app bank operate everybody the days, the 24 hours; the networks of ATMs Y correspondents are 100 percent enabled in the whole country, and its branch offices Y contact center is it so open with the minimum personnel required.

Before the epidemic crisis generated by the coronavirus, the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) announced last week that banking institutions they will continue to offer all their services with the highest health standards for avoid the propagation of the illness.

This means that the Attention provided in branch offices, digital platforms, in line, ATMs, Credit cards, debit cards, point of sale terminals and centers of Attention to customers via telephone.

For to guarantee the service, the banks they implemented different mechanisms from healthsuch as the placement of antibacterial gel in all branch offices, the promotion of distance between clients to avoid unnecessary contact and proper channeling of users to digital services in order to avoid the clumping of people.

Mexico entered this Tuesday at phase two virus spread Covid-19announced the undersecretary Prevention and Promotion Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

He warned that in the Metropolitan region of the Valley of Mexico will be found with higher speed the propagation of the coronavirus, followed by others urban areas how: Guadalajara, Monterrey Y Turistic zones, so he called stay home Y follow the instructions of the specialists government officials.

At the morning press conference, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ensured that strengths allow act responsibly and at the same time with security, “without falling in the ungovernability, without getting out of control or this or any problem we face. “