05/14/2020 8:00 pm

The entertainment industry was hit hard by the pandemic of COVID-19, and not only are the great productions of Hollywood that they are suffering, because the small ones of TV also. It seems that the series of ‘Arrowverse‘Were one of those affected, as they will no longer be able to conclude their current seasons as planned.

The series of The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman They will be cut short due to this crisis, and their stories will come to an end in a few weeks. The Flash will end its sixth season this week with episode 19, while Supergirl and Batwoman They will also end very soon, the same without a worthy ending.

The fans of Supergirl they will be disappointed to know they will be left without their final showdown against Lex Luthor, since this season will end with chapter 19. Batwoman It will culminate in episode 20, where according to the synopsis, we will have information on the whereabouts of Batman. Fortunately, Legends of Tomorrow He managed to successfully complete his filming, so this season will run until the end.

It is unknown exactly when these series will return to the small screen, but everything indicates that we will not have ‘Arrowverse‘Until the end of 2020 or possibly until 2021, depending on how the virus progresses. Likewise, once everything is back to normal, a few additional steps will be taken to safeguard the health of the actors, such as avoiding filming fight or kiss scenes.

Via: SMASH

