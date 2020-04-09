If they were looking for more content from series and movies on the internet to better pass the confinement caused by the pandemic col coronavirus COVID 19, make yourself comfortable because HBO has just announced that from today it will distribute several shows of its programming for free throughout Latin America through of whether HBO GO platform.

The first batch of programs include 5 chapters of each show and will be the following:

Avenue 5

Euphoria

His Dark Materials

The Outsider

Escapees

“To this new digital experience, more exclusive HBO titles will gradually be added, such as seasons of Sex and The City and The Sopranos,” HBO said in a statement.

To access this selection of content, you do not need to be an HBO subscriber. Simply download the HBO GO application in digital stores, enter the hbogola.com website or on the On Demand content platforms of participating affiliates.

