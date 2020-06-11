Photo: harvard.edu/ Harvard Medical School of the USA.

BEIJING, China.- The calculation based on satellite images and internet searches for keywords to suggest that the new coronavirus that affects the planet began to spread in August in the Chinese city of Whuan is simply “ridiculous”, according to the label used by a Chinese government authority that commented on the study from the US Harvard Medical School.

“It is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to reach this conclusion based on superficial observations such as the volume of automotive traffic” in hospital parking lots, said Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The work of the renowned Boston study center, which has not been reviewed by scientific peers, effectively used satellite images of the occupation of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, a Chinese city where in December it was officially identified for the first time what later it turned into a pandemic, and also data from internet engine searches related to words associated with the symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, etc.) that would later be called COVID-19.

Coronavirus started in China in August according to Harvard study

Although those responsible for the study admitted that their research did not offer convincing evidence on when the outbreak began, they considered that the data they tracked would help a subsequent mapping taking into account these types of marginal variables to accurately determine the documented beginning. of human transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“Although we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the occurrence occurred prior to identification in the Huanan (in Wuhan) seafood market,” they noted.