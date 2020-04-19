President Jair Bolsonaro provoked agglomeration when he gave an impromptu speech to a crowd in Brasília, this Sunday afternoon. The president addressed hundreds of protesters who were gathered in front of the Army Headquarters, in the Pilot Plan of the Federal Capital, asking for military intervention and the closing of the National Congress.

In his speech, Bolsonaro said that “what was old was left behind”. “We have a new Brazil ahead of us. Patriots have to believe and do their part to put Brazil in the spotlight it deserves. And put an end to this rascal. It is the people in power. To guarantee our democracy and what is most sacred in us, which is our freedom. These politicians must understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people “, said the president.

Bolsonaro has been accumulating wear and tear with Congress and governors across the country due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

As soon as the president arrived on the scene, about 200 Army soldiers made a cordon. Bolsonaro climbed into a pickup truck and spoke.

“I am here because I believe in you, you are here because you believe in Brazil. We will not negotiate anything,” he said, as the crowd called for the closure of the National Congress, the return of the AI-5 and the Armed Forces on the streets.

AI-5 was the toughest Institutional Act instituted by the military repression in the lead years, on December 13, 1968, when it revoked fundamental rights and delegated to the President of the Republic the right to revoke mandates of parliamentarians, to intervene in municipalities and states. It also suspended any constitutional guarantees, such as the right to habeas corpus, and installed censorship in the media. After the measure, the repression of the military regime intensified.

Bolsonaro had to interrupt his speeches three times because he coughed a lot. The president remained close to the protesters for about 15 minutes, and greeted some supporters, contrary to guidelines for social distance defended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO). Most supporters did not wear protective masks.

Distancing

Before speaking to the protesters, the president again defended the easing of social distance. “Continuing with the general closure is not difficult to know what awaits us,” wrote the president in his personal Twitter account.

Bolsonaro published the headline of this Sunday’s edition of the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo on Twitter, which reported that 91 million Brazilians – equivalent to 58% of the country’s adult population – failed to pay this month at least one of the bills related to the March consumption. As a comparison, in the previous month, before the impacts of the quarantine, there were 59 million (37%) with overdue accounts – there was, therefore, a jump of 54% in the period.

Bolsonaro also had lunch this Sunday at the home of his son and federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro. From there, the president went to the Army Headquarters, in the Plano Piloto de Brasília, where a crowd was waiting for him.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.