For better mental health, get on the water this winter

If you’ve ever had to overcome difficult times with your mental health, then you are well aware of how challenging they can be. It can be difficult to manage seasonal depression, anxiety, or depression. Research is uncovering that blue health is one of the most important topics in mental well-being right now.

Blue health: What does it mean?

Research is being conducted to determine the relationship between blue spaces and feeling good. Not just blue space, it is the ocean, lakes, or any other water source. Studies have revealed that residents who are closer to such areas tend to feel more satisfied. Blue spaces will likely have lower levels of stress You will feel more well.

While more research is needed, evidence suggests that people who are looking to improve their mental well-being can swim, walk by water and take to the boat.

These are just a few of the many benefits.

The color blue is often associated with calmness and relaxation.

Sea air with negative ions is believed to help reduce depression

Water sounds naturally relaxes

What water-based activities are possible to improve your mental health?

Swimming

Studies show that when we are immersed in water, the pressure is excellent for our joints and can mean that people who usually can’t do much exercise can manage. This alone can provide a tremendous boost to mental health.

However, it’s more than just that. Swimming increases the supply of nutrients, glucose, and oxygen to the rest of our bodies – which leaves us feeling great.

It has been proven that swimming for only thirty minutes can reduce depression and anxiety. Improve your sleeping habits.

Divers

Imagine yourself climbing from the chartered boat's side. Take a dip in the Caribbean's warm waters and enjoy the tranquility of the coral reefs and beautiful fish.

There is a lot of evidence that scuba diving can positively influence mental health. Part of this may be because it fosters mindfulness. It is important to be aware of the environment and not disturb other marine animals.

One of the most important things you need to do when scuba diving is learning to control your breathing – which is another thing that leads to being peaceful and mindful as you swim.

Surfing

Surfing can be an intense sport, and what that means is as well as getting the perks of all the blue in the form of the ocean, you’ll be able to enjoy all of the perks of being active.

Some doctors have prescribed surfing as a treatment for PTSD. It can improve sleeping patterns, reduce stress and combat PTSD. You can stabilize your emotions by the rhythm of waves and wave-riding.

As with many other watersports like surfing, clubs are open to all. This can improve your mental health and help you have fun.

Kayaking

It has been proven that kayaking can release a lot of the feel-good hormones we need to combat anxiety and depression. It’s amazing how kayaking can be enjoyed once people have mastered the balance of paddling and found their rhythm.

Kayaking, one of many watersports that improve focus, is a great way to increase your ability to stay focused. However, paddling can become second nature over time.

Paddleboarding

Paddleboarding may seem boring from the outside, but you need to have a great core strength in order to hold your balance and stand for long periods of time. Paddleboarding, which can literally feel like standing on water, can reduce panic attacks and sleep disturbances.

Unlike some other water-based sports, stand-up paddleboarding is easy to learn and what that means is it is more accessible to people who don’t want to or don’t have time to do it all the time. It can also be practiced on an irregular basis, such as weekly or monthly.

It is the combination of repeating the movement that helps people to get into a zen state – however, the fresh aid and the gentle waves play a big part too.

Study after study shows that sports such as SUP can raise cortisol levels. This is due to the fast pace of their activities. SUP only 30 minutes per day has been found to lower cortisol. Since you are so focused on your paddle boarding and staying upright and moving, you will find that you aren’t thinking about much else.

Sailboats

Something that is incredible about sailing is that it is linked to confidence – and self-confidence is linked to having better mental health. The best thing about sailing is the ability to put down your smartphone and watch the waves.

You can be the one who is sailing, or you can be enjoying a boat you have chartered as a skipper – either way, you’ll enjoy the benefits that sailing can offer.

It all depends on what type of sailing you are doing. However, strong teamwork and communication is key to success.

Nearly every water sport will improve your mood, sleep quality, and health. A combination of being around and in the blueness and pressure of water and floating above it can lead to positive outlooks on mental health.