For Belinda, Christian Nodal says he wins Joan Sebastián

An unexpected surprise was taken by the followers of the singer Christian Nodal at the time he made a live where he dedicated a song to Belinda by singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, the regional music artist melted everyone in a video that was shared on an Instagram page.

It was at one of the lives that Christian nodal made on Instagram where in addition to showing off her new hair style to which a strong controversy was added due to the tired appearance it reflected, although that did not prevent her more romantic side from awakening to dedicate the recently returned to television screens, “That and more” a song by the so-called “king of jaripeo”.

The “regional artist“Who now has been more inspired to interpret love songs in which he can show all his feelings for the” pop star “:” I’ll beat you Joan, I love Beli more than anything, “said the Mexican while he started with their interpretation.

Although on the other hand, his comment was not entirely pleasant for some of the netizens who also pointed out that the author of “De los besos que te di te” theme inspired by “Beli”, lacked more “humility”, something that according to the perception of certain users, does not share with the endearing composer of “Tattoos”.

What there was no doubt about is that many of the couple’s followers felt more in love with the union that both celebrities have since they made their relationship official and to show, some of the comments celebrated the love between them.

Courage brother love hurts but it is beautiful to feel it, enjoy it as long as possible, 1 year or a century.

How there are people who sing what they sing sounds beautiful !!!

How beautiful !!! if I’m falling in love with you, now imagine Beli who has you lol. Don’t smoke or drink so much anymore, we want that love to last a long time

Even now, the most romantic duet in the show has made it clear that they share not only love but many things in common that you could imagine.

Christian Jesús González Nodal showed off his new look in which he appears with longer hair and dyed green, apparently he is a fan of radical changes since until a few months ago Nodal who has let his hair grow wore a more defined cut by which even Belinda dedicated several compliments and compliments in which he even asked for help from his followers to encourage him to keep it.

The 22-year-old Mexican reacted very affectionately towards his partner, as he has done on different occasions and the author of “Nace un borrach0” and “Tell me how you want” performs various demonstrations towards the artist at all times.

For her part, Belinda surprises in each of her reappearances as she has made it clear that she is capable of appropriating any style, from a “pop princess” to a “rock fan”, this after the controversial outfit she wore in one of her reappearances in the talent reality show which generated great controversy and criticism towards the look worn by the artist and model who declared herself an Iron Maiden admirer.

Now they even point out that Christian Nodal only needs to adopt the “strawberry” accent that the interpreter of “Bella treason” has.

The romantic couple who for eight months has reiterated the feeling that united them since August 2020 when their relationship emerged in the La Voz México forums, where both participated as judges and where even Christian Nodal was crowned the winner.