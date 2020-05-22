Bayern Munich players need to do more to maintain a winning mentality while playing in empty stadiums, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to start again last week, after more than two months out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the games are played without fans for health reasons.

“What is decisive is the mentality. Obviously, it is an advantage if you have better quality in the field, but this is a situation that is not very easy,” said Flick, at a virtual press conference, about empty stadiums.

“It is essential that you bring this mentality to the field. It is important that the team strive to compensate for the level of motivation that is lacking in the empty stands.”

Bayern, who host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, are looking for their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title and are four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

In the first game with closed gates, Bayern beat Union Berlin 2-0.

“We have all played at least once with empty stands,” said Flick. “We know what to expect. Before the game last week, we also trained at the Allianz Arena (and not at the training center), so we know what to expect in terms of the atmosphere,” he added.

