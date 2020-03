A senior executive of the Australian Olympic Committee said on Monday that it was “already clear” that the Tokyo 2020 Games could not be held as of July, as planned, and the entity guided the country’s athletes to prepare to play the event. in 2021.

“It is clear that the Games cannot be held in July,” said Ian Chesterman, vice chairman of the Australian Committee and special envoy of that entity for the Olympic games scheduled for four months in Japan, at the end of a meeting.