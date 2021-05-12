For Ark expert, cryptocurrencies are a new paradigm

(Bloomberg) – The last days in the cryptocurrency sector have been some of the most surprising to date: a token with just a few days of life reached a market value of US $ 45,000 million, the dogecóin was used to pay for a mission space and ether reached new highs.

As day traders and Wall Street professionals strive to make sense of it all, Yassine Elmandjra, cryptocurrency analyst at Ark Investment Management LLC, Cathie Wood’s company, focuses on what the sector represents to him: a new paradigm for transferring and preserving wealth, with bitcoin and ether at the forefront.

“On a longer term horizon, we definitely think this is the initial phase of what is going to be the birth of an entirely new asset class that we believe will reach trillions of dollars,” Elmandjra said in an interview.

The market value of cryptocurrencies has already surpassed $ 2.5 trillion following explosive growth in the last year. Non-bitcoin tokens, which have fallen from the record set in April, have recently fueled the expansion. This raises the alarms of some strategists, who fear that greater acceptance of the sector by retail operators is a sign of a potentially unsustainable foam, fueled by the stimulus.

The dogecóin is a prime example of the problem for critics. The cryptocurrency started as a hoax in 2013, now has a market value of around $ 65 billion, and has reportedly been used to pay for a satellite launch with Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX.

The token is a testament to the power of memes, but “much of the value is speculative and ultimately we will see these prices disappear,” Elmandjra said in the telephone interview on Tuesday.

“But with that said, I cannot criticize people for putting their money where their mouth is and considering something to have subjective value when others cannot see it,” he added.

Read more

Bitcoin, ether

Elmandjra’s outlook for bitcoin and ether is that both have a lot of potential left. Bitcoin is seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty and a mechanism to “guarantee absolute scarcity in the digital world,” he said, aside from its possible uses as a financial settlement network.

The comparison of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, with gold as a store of value remains controversial, but Elmandjra argued that bitcoin could reach parity with gold in five years, implying a 10-fold gain, according to his estimates.

Ether, which ranks second, hit another record Wednesday and has risen more than 2,000% in the past year to reach a market capitalization of roughly $ 500 billion. Elmandjra said Ark sees it “as a multi-million dollar opportunity.”

Ark invests in cryptocurrencies through vehicles such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and through listed companies with exposure to the sector, such as the exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc. Elmandjra said that Ark also uses alternative strategies of its own.

Ark funds have faced tough times of late, when a sell-off swept away former market favorites in the tech sector amid a shift to undervalued segments of the stock market. The company’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF is down more than 30% from its February high.

Original Note: Ark’s Crypto Expert Sees Dogecoin Washout, Bitcoin Rivaling Gold

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP