His Instagram posts may reflect the beautiful person, father and husband that this MCU actor is, but it seems his career is going down an action-packed path. His most recent production proves it, but not everything was incredible sequences, bullets and chases, there was also time for drama, and what a drama! If you want to know where the Chris Hemsworth’s inspiration for emotional scene from ‘Extraction’, he himself tells you.

The Netflix movie was a complete success and within a month of its release, around 90 million households came together in this quarantine to see the God of Thunder. leave the hammer to take various weapons and help a young man escape.

The actor took to Instagram to answer a couple of questions fans had, including Chris Hemsworth’s inspiration for the emotional ‘Extraction’ scene, and was quite candid in his response. This strong good-natured missed his family so much that he thought of them when his character Tyler Rake reveals as was the death of her six-year-old son.

“Every time there is an emotional scene, you should try to find some way to connect with it, or something you can draw on. Sometimes it may be completely outside the scope of your experience, so you just try to find something else that causes pain or emotion and resort to that. I was shooting this movie for about three months and I missed my family like crazy. I haven’t seen my children in weeks and weeks, ”said the actor.

But this was not all he said. In the live of the social network that was later uploaded to the official Netflix account on YouTube, Hemsworth gives you a couple of important tips if you are one of those who are studying acting or just like to know everything about this type of productions.

“That particular day [de rodaje] certainly I missed them a little bit more, and I was able to use some of that. I think for me, it’s about letting go of those moments and just trying to allow it to emerge organically and not force it too much. You have to be willing to take risks and it doesn’t always work, that’s the truth. You develop your instincts to the best of your ability, ”said Hemsworth.

The interesting thing about all this, and despite the end, a sequel is being worked on, so we have barely seen a part of the story that could become a saga very soon that could reach the ears of the Academy. It may not be nominated, but the way things are, everything is possible, with so few premieres this year due to the coronavirus, if ‘Tenet’ is not released in theaters or is not successful, anything can happen.