For Alicia Machado Luis Miguel would leave Daisy Fuentes? | Instagram

In the midst of all the wellspring of secrets that have sprung up in recent months about the life of the singer Luis Miguel, is Alicia machado who remembers what the brief time they spent together was like. Could it be the woman for whom the Puerto Rican left Daisy Fuentes?

The “former beauty queen” briefly captivated Luis MiguelHowever, the enchantment would not last long. At some point it was speculated that he would have captivated the “music star” while he was with Daisy Fuentes.

The call “Sun of Mexico“She is one of the most controversial public figures for everything that her almost 51 years holds, although it is no secret to anyone that she has gone from conquest to conquest, Alicia Machado would be one of the many women who fell at her feet in those moments she was 18 and he was 25, she said.

The Venezuelan revealed some details of her past courtship with Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, and although it lasted a few months, he assures that he keeps the best memories, it must be said, that of the rumors about his supposed intervention in the courtship of the interpreter of “La Inconditional” with Daisy Fuentes, he did not address the issue, however, at the time these versions remained in that history.

Therefore, in the face of these controversies, it is only necessary to wait for the scenes of the authorized series of the “Mexican divo” to know how his affair with the “television actress” will be portrayed, meanwhile, the famous one anticipated a great surprise !.

Will it appear in the Luis Miguel series?

The “former miss universe” revealed that she will embody many of these memories in a new book that she intends to launch, so apparently, if Netflix’s history falls short of this stage, “La Machado” will have its own space and version in this work.

This is what he said about his participation, which seems a fact after adding that he reached an agreement with the production so that his name appears in the middle of the chapters of the second installment of the successful and acclaimed Netflix series about the highest figure of the show.

I think I do appear as the Miss Universe that was out there, Alicia Machado responded to the media.

Today, a United States citizen, she explained that she will dedicate a whole chapter to the renowned Mexican singer of whom she pointed out that she keeps the best memories and particularly when referring to the artist’s way of kissing, which she corroborated in a meeting with the press in Mexico City.

He is someone very special and always will be “said the also crowned” World Queen of Coffee “

I have no more beautiful to say than the beautiful anecdotes that I shared at the time, there is nothing negative that I can say because there was not, he added.

The 44-year-old celebrity lived the dream of many women alongside “Luismi” after she was crowned Miss Venezuela in 1995 and Miss Universe in 1996.

It was a very innocent relationship, we were both very young, it was a beautiful experience, a charming man, a beautiful gentleman, described the histrionics.