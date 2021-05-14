For a well-deserved rest, the best mattresses of 2021

Criteria for choosing the best mattress

It is clear that you need a good mattress, but finding the model that fits us is not an easy task. That is why we recommend you take into account a series of basic criteria to know which mattress to buy.

Firmness

First of all, you should look at the firmness of the mattress, because it will be one of the characteristics that most conditions our rest. It is also important to know that a greater or lesser hardness will allow keep the spine straight while we sleep.

Whether it is too hard or too soft, an inappropriate mattress can promote pain in the back and neck area. To choose the model that best suits you, you must take into account your own weight. If you are one light person, surely a softer mattress. For the bigger people, a firmer mattress it will be perfect.

With springs or without springs

As much as you think they are a thing of the past, spring mattresses still exist. The truth is that, today, they are increasingly sophisticated. Its interior not completely covered with springs, like the mattresses of yesteryear, but are often combined with layers of foam that will give you greater comfort.

On the subject of docks there is nothing written, so you should choose the one that convinces you the most. Of course, if you have a articulated bed base, Better to go from the springs, because they will not be comfortable when lifting the headboard or the feet of the mattress.

Materials

Today, mattresses are not made from a single material. Rather, they are made with different materials that combine to get the most out of it. If you don’t have much idea of ​​what materials you need, here we explain the most important ones:

Latex. This material is the most flexible and, for many, too the most comfortable at bedtime. Its great must is its lack of breathability, since it could give us a lot of heat at night.

Viscoelastic. These mattresses have a memory foam layer that covers the top to give the sensation of sleeping on a cloud. If you like to sink a bit to sleep in bed, this is your material.

Foam. High quality foams that will envelop us at bedtime, as they will have the ability to return to its natural state.

Upholstered

Although we believe that the upholstery is a mere aesthetic matter, it is not at all like that. The upholstery of a mattress basically does two things: the breathability and the regulation thermal. That is why it is important that it is made with natural and quality materials such as wool or cotton.

Should I rotate my mattress in winter and summer?

This is something old, but there are still those mattresses that we will have to rotate in winter or summer. This is because they have one side for cold and one for heat. If your mattress is of this type, you should take it into account.

Having said that, the normal thing nowadays is that the mattresses have only one position. In fact, there are many models that have reinforcements in the area of ​​the hips and the shoulders, so it would be better not to rotate them.