The ‘Frozen’ saga has become one of the most profitable productions for Disney, since in addition to achieving a large box office collection, the sale of collectible products from the films achieves very high figures, so it is not surprising that for the sequel, the company has made some modifications, such as the change of voices in ‘Frozen 2’.

Unlike the first installment, Elsa and Anna’s parents took a more relevant role in ‘Frozen 2’, since previously we only knew them for a short period of time, since after they take Anna with the trolls to heal her and try to control Elsa’s powers, they both have to go on a journey that ends up leading them to her death , after his ship was wrecked.

However, the characters were reprized for the sequel and were given a leading role in the story, so we discovered that Elsa and Anna’s mother was a key part so that they could solve the conflict started many years ago, in fact the lullaby that Queen Iduna sang to her daughters was what started the new adventure.

It is for that reason that the production decided that the voices of King Agnarr and Queen Iduna be replaced, reason why Jennifer Lee, creative director of Walt Disney and of ‘Frozen 2’ decided to stop doing the voice of Iduna and at a press conference announced that her place would be taken by Evan Rachel Woods.

Likewise, By having a greater participation in the film, the studio decided to give the role of King Agnaar to a more experienced actor, reason why Maurice LaMarche was removed from the position and the role passed into the hands of Alfred Molina, who managed to give a new perspective to the character, since the production wanted the difference between Agnaar and his cruel father to be noticed.

Is so The change of voices in ‘Frozen 2’ responds to the fact that the kings were going to have a greater participation in the film, reason why Jennifer Lee’s work in the dubbing clashed with her duties as director, while Alfred Molina was challenged to show a new facet of the king of Arendelle and after seeing the film there is no doubt that Disney made the best choice .