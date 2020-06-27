Penelope Rodríguez, researcher at the UNAM Physics Institute, obtained this scholarship in the area of ​​Exact Sciences

For a project that includes the relationship between the origin of life and current pharmaceutical problems, Penelope Rodríguez Zamora, postdoctoral researcher at Institute of Physics (IF) of UNAM, was awarded the L’Oréal-UNESCO-AMC 2020 Scholarship, in the area of exact Sciences, recognition instituted in 2007 to promote the participation of women in science.

With the work Chirality in Bio-Metallic Hybrid Nanostructures: The Relationship between the Origin of Life and Pharmaceutical Problems, the university student covered two topics that apparently have no relation. The thread that unites them is precisely that geometric property present in many parts of the Universe.

His proposal focuses on the chirality and in the potential application of nanosciences in the area of ​​the pharmaceutical to facilitate the production of medicines. Chirality is a concept of non-symmetry found in mathematics, physics and chemistry, which consists in the impossibility of matching the original object with its mirror image, such as that generated in a flat mirror.

The clearest example, explained the researcher, are our hands: “if we look, the left is the mirror image of the right, but when we try to superimpose them, we cannot make them fit perfectly; if we put them one on the other, the thumbs do not coincide, or if we put them on the other side, one is the palm and the other is the back, and they do not coincide either ”.

Like them, chiral objects have a “left” and a “right”, which are called enantiomers. This is also the case in biological chirality at the molecular level, or in systems that have nothing to do with biology, such as metallic nanoparticles.

“By applying knowledge about the physical processes that take place in nanoparticles, it is possible to understand the mechanisms of interaction of these with the relevant molecules in drugs,” he said.

The DNA that makes us up, and the amino acids that make up the proteins that we are made of, are chiral. DNA is made up of “right” sugars and its double helix always turns the same way, and the amino acids are almost entirely “left”.

Penelope Rodríguez pointed out that in her case she used biometallic hybrid nanostructures, a nucleus with metallic nanoparticles: gold, silver or copper (with a size of 1 by 10-9, that is, one billionth of a meter), with biomolecules at around it, specifically with one of the 20 non-essential amino acids, called cysteine, or the tripeptide called glutathione.

The scientist mentioned that chirality can be found in everything that has life, but has it existed since its inception? “To date, exactly what gave rise to the origin of life is unknown, but it has been proposed that it has a close relationship with biological homochirality (molecules with the same chirality).”

In this regard, Rodríguez Zamora clarified that in the Universe there tends to be high symmetry, but for there to be chirality, that symmetry must “break”. On Earth there was a moment, it is not known exactly when, why, or how, when that happened to give preference to the right side, in the case of sugars that form DNA, and at another time, to the left side, to form amino acids, all essential molecules for life.

Therefore, the basic research of the university will try to understand what were the mechanisms by which that symmetry was broken, giving way to chiral systems, and the evolution of DNA and amino acids.

Because chirality at the nanoscale also has applications, the IF member uses it in the pharmaceutical area.

“In this case, it turns out that many of the medications we take are chiral and that has important implications when we consume them, because we are, too; there is a ‘chiral recognition’ between our system and the drugs we use, ”he said.

When a chiral chemical is produced in the laboratory, it results 50 percent left and 50 percent right molecules, but sometimes, even though both enantiomers are basically identical, they can have different effects on the human body.

This was the case in the late 1950s in Germany, when a drug for pregnant women called Thalidomide was released commercially, in which the left and right enantiomers were present. The former eliminated nausea, but the latter produced birth defects or death of the fetus. “It was a great tragedy that left us the important lesson of caring for the enantiomeric separation in medications.”

For this reason, he added, we are looking for applications in which nanosciences can be introduced into the pharmaceutical area for the separation of enantiomers, and be sure that the medicine has what we want and not a mixture of the two.

There are methods to do the physical separation of enantiomers, but they are still difficult and slow, and this causes more expensive drugs.

“The idea of ​​my project is to implement nanosciences to create new methodologies that allow a faster and more efficient separation. By understanding the physical mechanisms of interaction between the metal nanoparticle and biomolecules, we can devise a way to create nanostructures that involve these nanoparticles so that they have a specific affinity for an enantiomer, either left or right. ”

Scholarship to make the work of women in science visible

With collaborators at the IF and the Faculty of Medicine, Penélope Rodríguez described the scholarship as an honor and great recognition within her career.

“I am very happy, especially because it seeks to make women’s work within science visible. That there is not a larger representation of women in areas such as physics, engineering or mathematics, is something that must be evidenced and work for it to change. ”

This award shows that there are women “who do important work in science, in addition to providing support for our academic career. It is also an incentive for girls and young women, to be part of this task that is very satisfactory, “she concluded.

The L’Oréal-UNESCO-AMC 2020 Scholarship is awarded to Mexican scientists who have obtained a doctor’s degree in the last five years and have not completed 40 years, which consists of the granting of one hundred thousand pesos, which must be used to carry out of the project presented. In order to designate the winners, the jury took into account the quality, originality, independence and relevance of the candidates’ line of study.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital