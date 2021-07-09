For a perfect mouth, the best electric toothbrushes

Tips for choosing the best electric toothbrush

As much as a electric toothbrush be a tool around the house, his thing is that buying the best one for us takes time. That is why we want to explain the criteria that you should take into account to separate the chaff from the wheat:

Drums. Most of these devices work with rechargeable batteryand. Failing that, they will use batteries. But if yours is the first case, the best thing is that the battery has a good duration. Otherwise, we will risk the brush leaving us lying in the middle of the job.

Smart system. As technology advances in all directions, the most modern models of electric toothbrushes feature intelligent functions such as timingr. It will also be we can connect them to our mobile phone by means of an application.

Head. The head is the most important component of any toothbrush. Even more so if we talk about an electrical model, since it will be the surface that will come into contact with our teeth to clean them. The problem is that you have to change them from time to time. But don’t worry, because the famous mobile app will let you know when the time comes.

Pressure sensors. These smart sensors allow usn adapt the pressure we apply during brushing so as not to damage our teeth or gums. It is a good system to correct our bad habits when brushing our teeth.

Battery powered electric toothbrush vs rechargeable electric toothbrush

Battery operated models are the cheapest on the market. They would be like a manual toothbrush, but with a vibrating head. They are not bad, but they do not offer, by far, the benefits that a rechargeable brush.

Battery powered ones can be a good option for the little oness. But if you really want to make your mouth look like a whistle, we recommend that you get a rechargeable electric toothbrush.

You may have to scratch your pocket more, but the amount of extras and facilities they offer, in addition to their great performance, they make it is very worth it.

Brushing technologies

Surely in more than one ad you have heard about the different brushing technologies. Specifically, from the rotary and the sonic. Well, what do these two types of brushing consist of?

Rotary technology. Basically, it consists of a head that rotates first in one direction and then in another at speeds close to the 9000 movements per minuteor. This makes the hood reach more complicated areas like interdental.

Sonic technology. It is the most innovative technology. Brush movement emit very high frequencies that push fluid between teeth to provide interdental cleaning. On a positive note, they tend to be quieter than rotating brushes.

How do you use an electric toothbrush?

If brushing your teeth doesn’t have much science, much less if we handle a electric toothbrush. You just have to press the button and place the brush on the surface of each tooth and repeat the process. Before you have to put a little bit of toothpaste, of course.

As we say, you won’t even have to scrub like with a manual brush, head movement will do everything for you.

Experts recommend brushing three times a day, at least, for two minutes. In fact, many electric toothbrushes have a timer, which will give you a warning every 30 seconds so you spend the same time on all four sides of your mouth.