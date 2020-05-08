And among those thousand signatories are personalities from the academic field such as the sociologist Saskia Sassen, the philosopher Jorge Riechmann and the anthropologist Manuel Delgado. The Manifesto for the reorganization of the city after covid-19 is the initiative of Massimo Paolini, theorist of architecture and member of POLLEN, Political Ecology Network.

For Paolini, the pandemic and the experience of confinement have evidenced the urgency of profound changes in the organization of the city. To face future pandemics and to counteract the serious climate crisis affecting the planet, the commodification of the city must be replaced by the centrality of life in all its forms.

The text, which is addressed to the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, lists the causes of the problem: pollution, social inequalities, speculation in the rental price … It is stated, for example, that Barcelona is one of the Western Europe’s most polluted cities and, as the manifesto reads, a recent study by Harvard University concludes that pollution is a factor that increases pandemic-related mortality.

Post-covid-19 is a unique opportunity to promote measures that return the city to people

The signatories of the manifesto consider that the post-covid-19 is a unique occasion to promote permanent measures that return the city to the people. They have divided the measures into four objectives: reorganizing mobility, (re) naturalizing the city, de-merchandising housing and promoting urban decline.

Reorganization of mobility

Among the concrete measures, the manifesto calls for a drastic reduction in the use of private cars and motorcycles in the city; promoting the use of bicycles and public transport, as well as the progressive pedestrianization of the city. They also ask to promote children’s play in the streets and squares, and limit noise related to transport.

(Re) naturalization of the city

The signatories call for a significant increase in the area destined for urban green; plant trees that create shady areas that regulate the microclimate; drastically reduce asphalt by replacing it with porous materials that allow water to seep into the ground; promote the creation of more green spaces and urban gardens; reduce light pollution; boost biodiversity and provide quality drinking water sources throughout the city.

Decommodification of housing

This chapter asks that everyone can have a home in a short time according to the Finnish model Housing First, an alternative method by which homeless people are offered an individual home from the street, without having to go through temporary accommodation ; reduce rental prices; drastically reduce the number of tourist flats; promote public housing and ensure that each elderly person can continue living in their home.

Among the measures, a progressive pedestrianization of the city and a reduction in the use of private cars (c) John Fornander via Unsplash

Urban decline

And finally, the manifesto calls for a drastic reduction in consumption, but at the same time for the boost of the social and local economy, the cooperative economy and small businesses. According to the signatories, it is necessary to eliminate the cruises, reject the construction of new museums and eliminate any investment to promote the Barcelona brand.

