To keep a great body like Marjorie de Sousa You have to be active and have a lot of dedication, even if it hurts to exercise, and that is what the Venezuelan knows in this quarantine, who also had the character to face her haters who criticized her for her image.

The actress joined the instructor Valverde Fitness in a class for his followers on Instagram.

“The fact of doing this is for motivate them to be well, to increase their energy and feel happy, so that they get a little distracted What is going to happen the day after tomorrow? No one knows that. We are going to enjoy the now ”, he said Marjorie.

The class was joined by fans of the actress from many parts.

“This is the fourth day of the challenge, and what we seek to get out of this stress generated by this Covid-19 situation“Added the actress.

He stressed that it is time to be optimistic and strong, also to support each other.

“It is not a nationality or skin color or anything, this virus does not recognize absolutely anything from social classes“

To his followers, he recommended joining the United for Music movement, which from Los Angeles helps Latinos.

“If they can join our campaign and help all the people that the United States does not support, either because they do not have documents. Thank God and them for letting me be part of this group that really are people who work hard, that I love and respect. ”

“It is very difficult to be in a country without papers and many have children and the desire to get ahead with their family. Let’s be a little bit more human and help them“He indicated.

Marjorie He will meet with Mexican restaurant owners to give away a thousand meals in 30 days at CDMX.

And she was direct with the haters who criticized her image.

“Put your tongue in you already know where and, excuse my expression, but I am very impressed by men, because I think that to criticize one they have to have many … so I say: ‘Wow, we are in difficult times and you notice that I have a face swollen‘”.

As a spokeswoman for Peta, she pointed out that in this crisis many animals have been left on the street and that makes her sad.

