For a fine and elegant cut, the best ham knives of 2021

Tips for choosing the best ham knife

Finding the ideal ham holder is not an easy task, that is why you should attend a series of basic criteria to know which knife to buy:

Materials. These knives are normally made in stainless steel. And it is the material that we recommend the most, since, in addition to an efficient cut, it will also have a great durability.

Flexibility. If the blade of your ham knife is not flexible enough, you will risk two things. On the one hand, it will be difficult to make fine and precise cuts and, on the other, the blade could break if we demand too much of it.

Mango. Theirs is that the handle of the knife is long and sturdy enough so as not to compromise its integrity. And if it has an ergonomic design, all the better.

Length. As we say, the length of the ham holder will be essential. If you want precise cuts, we recommend that your knife measure at least 26 centimeters.

Accessories. There are many accessories that can round out the functionalities of these ham knives. For example, a grinder for the blade.

What types of ham knives are there?

Believe it or not, there are two different types of Ham knife that we can find in the different catalogs on the Internet:

Without alveoli. Knives without alveoli are those of a lifetime, the most common. The thing is that we will have to remove the ham slices one by one by hand to prevent them from sticking to the sheet.

With alveoli. And that is precisely what does not happen with knives with alveoli. They are a series of holes that prevent the ham from sticking together, so it will be much more comfortable to use.

How do you sharpen a ham knife?

So that you knife do your job effectively, you will need sharpen the blade from time to time. For this, two fundamental methods stand out:

With stone. To sharpen your knife with a stone, you must wet it and let it sit for a couple of hours. From then on, you can sharpen the blade quickly and comfortably.

With chaina. Although for comfort, that of the chaina. It is a kind of cylinder by which we will pass the knife in one direction and another to sharpen it practically at the moment.