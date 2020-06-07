The 2007 Nobel Prize in Economics, the American Eric Maskin, one of the signatories of the manifesto, at the headquarters of the BBVA Foundation, in Madrid, 2019. Claudio Álvarez

A transformation of the world where the economy, steeped in culture, fully expresses its human character. This is one of the basic points of the manifesto For a cultural revival of the economy, signed by some twenty intellectuals concerned about the world we have left after the coronavirus crisis, seen here as an opportunity to develop a change in strategy. Some of the world’s most honored chefs (Ferran Adrià, Elena Arzak or Massimo Bottura), world-class architects (Rafael Aranda, Shigeru Ban or Carme Pigem) or Nobel Prize winners in Economics, such as the Americans Eric Maskin or Edmund Phelps, have exhibited in This manifests its concern for the list that is pushed to the cultural, in its maximum expression: “Despite its growing importance, the cultural has not been sufficiently considered as an ecosystem; it remains perceived from a collateral angle. ”

This group of intellectuals offers solutions that affect their areas and is positioned to develop them: an architecture that reinvents an urbanized world that encompasses the lines of ecology, coexistence and beauty; a simpler and fairer diet for the planet, or a digital technology that grows through the quality of the content.

This is the full manifesto and the signatories:

“The current crisis and the restrictions that it imposes have emphasized the importance that each one of us gives to the surrounding environment. At the same time, all the dimensions of this environment, formed by culture, nature and social ties, stand out. This coincides with one of the observations made over many years by the international community – and in particular by UNESCO -, recognizing that culture has its place in the concept of sustainable development.

This cultural dimension in question shapes our living conditions; It is inseparable from the daily economy and that is why it finds such a strong echo in current circumstances. Growth in the cultural component of value added has become a powerful trend, which is already finding its place in public policies and business strategies. In this context, the territories that best preserve the original elements of their identity will be able to benefit, if they manage to develop them successfully, in true ‘competitive advantages’.

This cultural revitalization of our local environment does not mean a lack of interest in distant societies. Our appetite for other cultures and the need to know them better cannot avoid expanding into the world of tomorrow. All territories, including those with less economic and technological resources, may have a cultural message to convey. Therefore, it is about offering each of them the opportunity to show what makes them unique, in a world whose standardization would signal impoverishment and devitalization.

Despite its growing importance, culture has not been sufficiently considered as an ecosystem; it remains perceived from a collateral angle. Cities and towns are emblematic of this fact. Public and private spaces must be functional and in harmony with the aspirations of the inhabitants. Architecture and design can contribute to reinventing an urbanized world that encompasses the lines of ecology, coexistence and beauty.

This dynamic will encourage a continuous market of cultural appreciation for the habitat. Furthermore, enthusiasm for the art of living will continue its rise. This is true in the case of food that from now on we would like to make it simpler for the planet, more just and meaningful. This will also apply to tourism, which must take a more responsible role. As for digital technologies, their credibility will increase through the quality of the content created and disseminated.

In this movement, the purple economy proposes a change of scale and perception, favoring a systemic approach where the diverse activities and cultural factors (education, information, communication and all goods with a strong imaginary and sensitive component) are not considered in a formal way. isolated.

At the cost of this transformation, the economy, imbued with the full potential of culture, will fully express its human character. This evolution would pave the way for global prosperity, more respectful of the natural environment and more equitably distributed. What was once an opportunity must now become the present of sustainable development. “

Signed,

Ferran Adrià, Chef – Massimiliano Alajmo, Chef – Elena Arzak, Chef – Rafael Aranda, Architect (Pritzker Prize 2017) – Shigeru Ban, Architect (Pritzker Prize 2014) – Massimo Bottura, Chef, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth – Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles – Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) – Iris van Herpen, Fashion designer – Kengo Kuma, Architect – Pascal Lamy, President of Les Musiciens du Louvre – Eric Maskin, 2007 Nobel Prize in Economics – Jean Nouvel, Architect (Pritzker Prize 2008) – Edmund Phelps, 2006 Nobel Prize in Economics – Renzo Piano, Architect (1998 Pritzker Prize) – AnneSophie Pic, Chef – Carme Pigem, Architect (Pritzker Prize 2017) – Christopher Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Prize in Economics – Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) – David Sassoli, Presiden of the European Parliament – Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa – Jean-Noël Tronc, General Manager of the Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (Sacem) – Ramón Vilalta, Architect (Pritzker Prize 2017).