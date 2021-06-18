For a cool and renewed dad

MEXICO CITY.

It is time to change, transform and seek a new direction that allows us to reinvent ourselves and find our best version. El Palacio de Hierro through its ‘Renovation’ campaign focused on highlighting the most relevant trends of the season invites you to celebrate this Father’s Day by renewing the iconic garments that make a cool and elegant dad.

From a white shirt to denim jeans, to sneakers, at El Palacio de Hierro you will find all the garments that have timeless characteristics to make your father happy and you are convinced that it is the right time to renew his wardrobe. And you have to be honest, renovation is the only way to stay current, what better way than to do it from the wardrobe.

A cool dad is willing to try any fashion trend. She also likes to take risks with daring styles and is not afraid to experiment. Even for parents with classic and iconic styles, there are different pieces that will stand out when you go to work, such as combining a BOSS slim fit dress pants and white casual sneakers from Alexander McQueen. At El Palacio de Hierro you can find the style that best suits your dad’s tastes. He’s not a normal dad, he’s a cool dad.

And it is that as we have mentioned, this 2021, is the best time to renew ourselves and what better way to take this next Father’s Day as a pretext where trends will help give us inspiration to renew Dad’s wardrobe, of course, always taking into account the personality and your current needs. In this way we can find a new image for, who for years, represents “an example of life”, of course with all the Totalmente Palacio touch.

This Father’s Day, give him the best, from watches from brands such as Jaeger-LeCoultre, TAG Heuer or IWC to a Polo Ralph Lauren suit where he can achieve different looks quickly and easily. He may say he doesn’t want anything for this year, but you know that showing up without a gift is not really an option. At the end of the day, he is the man you have always admired and who has been your playmate, so do not think about it, it is best to give him a gift for this day that shows how much you appreciate him. El Palacio de Hierro invites us to rethink the path and through its select variety of garments, we can reach renewal.

