For a Blue Jays veteran, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in “his rookie season.”

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in just its first season in the MLB for veteran Ross Stripling.

“We’re here playing MVP mode and he’s playing rookie mode,” pitcher Ross Stripling said of what teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing in MLB 2021.

Stripling is a veteran player who saw players like Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson come to the Major Leagues, players who have had good moments in the MLB, therefore, you have to listen when players like Stripling speak.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is leading the league in homers, RBI, batting average, on base, slugging percentage, and total bases. According to Ross Stripling, he looks like he’s playing on rookie mode: #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/UzAOme4NVI – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 12, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the leader in home runs throughout the MLB, as well as in RBIs (50) and batting average (336).

It should be noted that this is the third season of the Dominican, who has been due in his first two seasons based on the projections he had when he was ranked as the best prospect in the country. MLB.