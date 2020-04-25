The noisy dismissal of ex-judge Sérgio Moro of the command of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security on Friday, 24, will have negative impacts for the Jair Bolsonaro administration, according to 67% of a universe of 800 people who responded to a survey opinion made by XP Investimentos / Ipespe.

The survey was carried out between 6 pm on Thursday, 23, and 6 pm on Friday. Therefore, some interviews were carried out when the possibility of the then minister to resign and leave was still considered, after the resignation was confirmed.

The survey has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points down and up.

Considering the formalization of Sérgio Moro’s resignation, 10% said that his departure will be positive for the country and 16% believe that it will have no impact. Still in the survey, 8% said they did not know or did not answer the questions.

Remaining mandate

Another research question was about the expectation with the rest of the Bolsonaro government’s mandate with the departure of Moro. For this issue, 49% said that the remainder of the term will be bad or terrible after the ex-judge leaves, while 18% said it will be good and great and 25% that it will be regular. Still 9% said they did not know or did not answer.

For comparison, in the survey conducted between April 20 and 22, before, therefore, Moro’s resignation, the expectation for the remainder of Bolsonaro’s term was 35% positive (great + good), 38% negative (bad + very bad) and 21% regular. Still 6% said they did not know or did not answer.

XP Investimentos recalls that the XP / Ipespe survey has been in the field on a monthly basis since November 2018.

