For 35,000 euros: this is the cheapest DS7 you can buy

If you’re looking for an SUV that packs a premium approach and a low price tag, all roads will lead to the DS7 Crossback. A model that, in addition, emphasizes that second characteristic to which we alluded with an offer that, at least, will be available until the end of May. That’s how it is the cheapest DS7 you can buy: the DS7 Crossback Bastille + (Puretech 130 hp).

Emulating that July 14, 1789 in which the French Revolution began, the Bastille + finish that stars in the juicy discount of 2,046 euros is a declaration of intent. Not too long ago he has joined the mistress of this SUV, but from the moment he arrived he has made it clear what his hallmarks are.

On an aesthetic level, the DS7 Crossback Bastille + is characterized by looking Xenon headlights and fog lights with turning function, Black mirror caps, tinted windows, exclusive 19 ” alloy wheels and chrome trim. Its interior, with Comfort seats, is covered with an upholstery in relief with textured motifs and equipped with a multifunction leather steering wheel, photosensitive interior mirror, a digital instrument panel and a 12 ” central screen that houses the infotainment system, navigation and Mirror Screen system.

The Bastille + finish has been one of the last to arrive and stands out for its high technological and safety equipment

130 hp and automatic

The equipment is extensive. This DS7 on sale includes an acoustic windshield, light and rain sensor, electrically folding mirrors, digital radio and dual zone climate control. The security level is remarkable with six airbags, hands-free starting, lane alert, fatigue detector, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign reader, speed limiter, ESP with Hill Holder, rear parking control and SOS call.

On a mechanical level, the DS7 Crossback Bastille + is available with five engines that always go hand in hand with an EAT eight-speed automatic transmission of the torque converter type. This time the offer includes block 1.2 PureTech: a three-cylinder gasoline turbo that delivers 130 hp at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.

The DS7 offer

How much does it cost to get behind the wheel of this DS7 Crossback? With the offer available until May 31, 2021, it is possible to access it by 35,088.86 euros. A figure that represents a saving of 2,046 euros compared to its usual price (37,134 euros). However, it must be taken into account that the dealer will invoice an additional charge of 500 euros for the registration of the vehicle.

This is a discount valid for orders made online and are destined for the Peninsula or the Balearic Islands. The model will be available in four weeks and the driver will have the possibility to pick it up at a DS Store or have it delivered to his home for free with the DS Valet service.