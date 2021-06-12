For 100 euros, this Xiaomi is the best you can buy on Amazon

The Xiaomi smartphone can be a good option if you are looking for something very inexpensive.

You can take the Redmi 9 for just over 100 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. It is one of the best cheap smartphonesWe have recommended it numerous times and you can’t go wrong with it.

Xiaomi’s smartphone incorporates a 6.5 inch panel, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 4 rear cameras and one remarkable battery, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about the Chinese device.

Buy the Redmi 9 at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Helio G80, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek. You will enjoy a good performance on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 9 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh. It even has NFC, you can pay with applications like Google Pay.

MediaTek Helio G80 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + 5,020 mAh battery with fast charging of 18W 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

