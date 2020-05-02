Our countdown of the 25 best players in world football continues today with number 20.

And in position 20, we have …

Heung Min Son

Where do you play best? In front, right next to the front, on the right, or the left? Is he left-handed or right, in fact?

That incredible versatility has helped make the Korean one of the most dangerous players in world football. His ability to play in multiple positions and systems speaks to his tactical intelligence, something that leaves him in a select group of players in the Premier.

Son emerged as a virtuous talent at Hamburg, before making the leap to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but he has really taken his game to a new level in North London.

Apparently impossible to contain, there is no one right answer when it comes to stopping it. It does not have a weak foot. Give it room to attack and it will devour it. Try to get close to him, and he’ll just sneak away with the ball under his close control, before stepping on the gas and bursting into speed.

To make matters worse, it is a surgical finisher.

Beyond all that, his workload is fantastic. There wouldn’t be a coach in the world who wouldn’t love having Son as one of their managers.

Of course, his huge first season is still expected in terms of production, something that is the result of rotation and, this year, an injury. Since the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, he has averaged one goal or assist every 114 minutes in the Premier League without appearing as a pure striker.

Added to this, 13 goals in his last 35 appearances in the Champions League without playing for a particularly dominant team or for several consecutive seasons reaching final stages.

Talented, intelligent, perversely fast and deadly in front of the goal.

Perhaps aided by playing a bit in the shadow of Harry Kane, Son has quietly become one of the most dangerous attackers in all of Europe.