Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

As Arsenal finally gains some stability under Mikel Arteta, and having overcome a difficult phase since Arsene Wenger said goodbye, the Gabonese has established himself as one of the most lethal arguments on the Gunners’ roster.

Since coming to London in January 2018, he has played under three different coaches (four if you count Freddie Ljungberg) and has shown no signs of getting bored of hammering away goals at the Emirates.

Auba ❤️ Goals Every Watch every single @ Aubameyang7 goal from 2019… pic.twitter.com/Iyis9YdAb9 – Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2019

It goes without saying that he shared the 2018/19 Golden Boot with Salah and Mané, who were protagonists of a Liverpool scoring at their whim, while Aubameyang and his teammates gathered just 47 goals between them. Commendable, without a doubt.

Yes, the Gabon international has the ability to squander opportunities at close range, but his movement, instincts in the area and vision of the game are what set him apart from the rest.

Not only his goalscoring feats impress, but also his leadership qualities, which was a surprise after coming from Borussia Dortmund with a bad reputation.

While there is a growing fear at the Emirates that Aubameyang will leave the club with only one year left on his current contract, the improvements seen at Arteta’s Arsenal could help change his mind.

Elite talent shouldn’t be playing Europa League football, and unless something extraordinary happens, Auba’s tenure will be in doubt.

The 30-year-old has shown his credentials in English football and if it is not in London where he ends up emerging, it will be in another corner of Europe.