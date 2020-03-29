The measures taken by the governments of Italy, Spain or France as regards the fight against the coronavirus have caused that several athletes flee from European countries with increased exposure to the virus. The last to join the long list is Keylor Navas. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has chosen to head to his native Costa Rica to spend confinement there. He joins several of his PSG teammates or others like Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Jovic, who have also preferred to quarantine at home.

The pandemic that plagues the world is bringing out the most human side of the vast majority of society and, of course, it has also happened with athletes. These days we have seen charity tournaments, multiple donations or initiatives by the great stars of sports. Sergio Ramos, Messi, Isco or Cristiano Ronaldo himself have filled the press with headlines thanks to his actions to stand up to COVID-19. But the fear of contagion is enormous, which has led many of them to flee from areas considered to be at highest risk.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, he took advantage of being in Madeira for a family matter so as not to return to Turin, when the presence of the coronavirus in northern Italy was absolutely scary. The Juventus striker decided to stay in Portugal through quarantine instead of exposing himself more than he should. Now that his country is beginning to be threatened, he has not hesitated to provide, together with Jorge Mendes, ICU material to three hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

He is not the only bianconero player who is not serving confinement in Turin. Higuaín, Khedira or Pjanic They left the city and headed for their countries a week ago. In this case, his irresponsibility put hundreds of people at risk, since a first positive for coronavirus had already been known at Juventus, to which Dybala’s was later added. Also, Higuain He passed through France and Spain in his flight, as direct flights from Italy to Argentina were canceled.

In Paris, many of the stars of the city team have not hesitated to return to their place of origin. Neymar or Thiago Silva were the first to leave the French capital and head for Brazil. Something that has followed in recent hours the goal of PSG, Keylor Navas, who has left for Costa Rica after asking his fans to stay home.

In Real Madrid the case of Luka Jovic. The striker left for Serbia after the Madrid team had ordered quarantine for a positive in the basketball squad. Once there, he was photographed with his partner, skipping the running of the bulls. The Santander League also experienced the case of Pione Sisto, who escaped to Denmark without permission from his club and faces a harsh disciplinary sanction.

In the Premier League, various footballers like Dele Alli, Kyle Walker or Riyad Mahrez have been accused of skipping quarantine. Although the Prime Minister has not yet taken very restrictive measures in the UK, his clubs have indeed imposed certain restrictions on the members of their staff.

The NBA is not spared

In the NBA, the quarantine is not being strictly observed. With the first confirmed coronavirus cases, the franchises tested all their players and Chris Boucher, of the Raptors, despite testing negative, was caught skipping preventive isolation. The critics did not take long to rain, so the player had to apologize.