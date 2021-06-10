Footballers who could participate in the Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game

On August 25, the first Stars game between United States MLS and Liga MX, a match that will face the best players in the leagues of both countries, guaranteeing the participation of 26 players per selective, as well as two coaches for each team.

After the MLS All-Star Game was canceled last summer, the North American league confirmed the new tie with Liga MX, which is agreed to be held in the city of Los Angeles, California.

According to Liga MX, the selection of players will mostly come out of the Ballon d’Or for the 2020-2021 Season, which will be held in the same month of this year, but the list of cracks that can be considered is completely open.

MLS figures who could participate in the All-Star Game: GOALKEEPERS (3) Pedro Gallese. Peru Goalkeeper Andre Blake. Jamaica Goalkeeper Brad Guzan. United States Goalkeeper DEFENSES (8) Osvaldo Alanis (Mexico) Central defender. Jorge Figal (Argentina) Central Defender Aaron Long. (United States) Central Defender Miles Robonson (United States) Central Defender George Bello. (United States) Left Back Brad Smith (Australia) Left Back. 3 goals Julian Araujo. (United States / Mexico) Right Back Richie Laryea. (Canada) Right back. MIDFIELDERS (9) Luka Stojanovic. (Serbia) Attacking midfielder. 3 goals Marcelini Moreno (Argentina) Center midfielder. 3 goals Lucas Zelarayán. (Argentina) Attacking midfielder. 3 goals Cristhian Cáseres (Colombia) Central Midfield. 3 goals Ilie Sánchez. (Spain) Pivot. 1 Goal. Víctor Wanyama (Kenya) Defensive Midfield Emanuel Reynoso. (Argentina) Offensive Midfielder Jonathan Osorio. (Colombia) Central Midfield Blaise Matuidi (France) Central Midfield FORwards (6) Javier Herández (Mexico) Forward Center. 7 Goals Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) Forward Center. 6 Goals. Gonzálo Higuaín (Argentina) Center Forward. 4 Goals. Alan Pulido (Mexico) Center Forward. 5 Goals. Carlos Vela (Mexico) Right winger Diego Rossi (Uruguay) Left winger Liga MX players who could participate in the All-Star Game: GOALKEEPERS (3) Jesús Corona (Mexico) Goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo (Mexico) Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) Goalkeeper DEFENDERS (8) Pablo Aguilar (Paraguayan) Central defender Julio Domínguez (Mexico) Central defender Matheus Dória (Brazil) Central defender Johan Vásquez (Mexico) Central defender Yairo Moreno (Colombia) Left back Érick Aguirre (Mexico) Left back Juan Escobar (Paraguay ) Right-back Kevin Álvarez (Mexico) Right-back MIDDLE (9) Luis Romo (Mexico) Pivot Pedro Aquino (Peru) Pivot Carlos Rodríguez (Mexico) Central Midfield Richard Sánchez (Paraguay) Central Midfield Fernando Gorriarán (Uruguay) Central Midfield Sebastián Córdova (Mexico) Central Midfield Pol Fernández (Argentina) Attacking Midfield Diego Valdés (Chile) Attacking Midfield Maxi Meza (Argentina) Attacking Midfield FORWARDS (6) Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) Center Forward André Pie rre Gignac (France) Center Forward Orbelín Pineda (Mexico) Left Winger Alexis Vega (Mexico) Forward Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) Right Winger Alexis Canelo (Argentina) Center Forward

