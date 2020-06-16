Most leagues have resumed or will resume their seasons behind closed doors, but clubs are still reeling from the impact of suspensions.

The suspension of soccer leagues in Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic will cause the overall value of the players to decrease by € 6.6 billion ($ 7.5 billion), or about 18 percent, in the transfer market, said Andrea Sartori, global director of sports for the firm KPMG.

Most leagues have resumed or are in the process of resuming their seasons behind closed doors, before the transfer window reopens. But the clubs are still reeling from the financial impact of months of confinement.

« In the top 10 leagues … the decline in player value is € 6.6bn or a drop of around 18 percent, » Sartori said at the . Global Markets Forum, citing a study by KPMG performed to almost 4 thousand 200 soccer players.

« The best rated players in Europe, the best 20 to 30 footballers, maintain their value to a greater extent than other players. »

The termination of the leagues prematurely, as France’s Ligue 1 has done, would have caused a general decrease of 10 billion euros in the market value of the players, added Sartori, who explained that the pandemic will not affect the duration of new player contracts, but that will alter salary negotiations in the near future.

“I see many more player exchanges; less monetary operations, more loans, ”he said. “Clubs in general will be cautious, not just in the next transfer window. The effects will last for 18 to 24 months ”. (Rts)